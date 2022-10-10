Patriots forced Lions to extend an ugly streak at Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots shut out the Detroit Lions by a 29-0 score on Sunday and extended the Lions’ Gillette Stadium scoring drought in the process.

You’d have to go all the way back to 2006 to find the last time Detroit scored a touchdown at Gillette Stadium. Jon Kitna was the quarterback for the Lions during that game. He threw for 314 yards, a touchdown, and three interceptions.

The Detroit offense was able to accumulate 361 total yards in that contest, as New England escaped with a 28-21 victory. The 2022 version of the Lions did not have the same luck. They were shut out behind a strong performance from the Patriots defense.

Next up, the Patriots will try to continue their strong defensive play against a Browns team with a potent rushing attack. A strong defensive effort on Sunday was welcomed and needed as New England gets into an easier back-half of the schedule.

