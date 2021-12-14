Patriots make a flurry of transactions to start preparations for Week 15

The New England Patriots are shuffling around players ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

The team held its first practice on Tuesday, one day ahead of their normal schedule for a Sunday game which would have them commencing practice on a Wednesday. The team is dealing with a handful of injuries, and they placed tight end Dalton Keene, already on injured reserve, on the COVID-19/reserve list. It will be worth monitoring to see if any other cases sprout up around the team. There also seems to be a non-COVID illness spreading around the locker rooom, with multiple players listed with one on the injury report.

Here are the transactions the Patriots made on Tuesday.

Activated safety Joshuah Bledsoe off NFI and safety Kyle Dugger off the COVID list

The Patriots had placed safety Kyle Dugger on the COVID-19/reserve list ahead of Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills. He missed that game. Dugger was present for practice on Tuesday, however. He’s back on the 53-man roster.

The team also activated rookie safety Joshauh Bledsoe, who started the season on the non-football injury list. He has yet to appear in a game since joining the team as a sixth-round draft choice this offseason. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound safety came from the University of Missouri.

Designated linebacker Josh Uche to return from IR

The Patriots outside linebacker played nine games before suffering an ankle injury which landed him on injured reserve. He was at practice on Tuesday, which means he has been designated for return. If the Patriots want to put him back on the 53-man roster, they must do so within the next three weeks.

Decided not activate linebacker Cameron McGrone off NFI

While Bledsoe came off the NFI list, McGrone did not, which means his season is over. The Patriots drafted him in the fifth round, but he was recovering from a knee injury when they selected him. He always seemed like a long shot to join the team in 2021. It seems he’ll have to look to earn a roster spot in 2022.

Story continues

Waived linebacker Calvin Munson and laced guard Alex Redmond on practice squad injured reserve

New England waived linebacker Calvin Munson, who could land back with the team’s practice squad if he clears waivers.

Guard Alex Redmond landed on the practice squad injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

1

1