Patriots make flurry of transactions ahead of organized team activities

The New England Patriots released hybrid skill player D’Eriq King and cornerback Devin Hafford, both undrafted free agent signings, in a flurry of transactions on Monday. The Patriots also cut former LSU interior offensive lineman Liam Shanahan, another UDFA, over the weekend.

Their final move was giving a contract to long-snapper Ross Reiter, who played college at Colorado State. He was an undrafted free agent in 2022 after winning a number of awards in college.

The Patriots also hosted linebacker Omari Cobb, defensive end Keyshawn James and wide receiver Jake Parker for tryouts during rookie minicamp. The team tends to give them an opportunity to get a training camp invite. None of those players received contracts as of Tuesday.

