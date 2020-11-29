Patriots make a flurry of roster moves in preparation for Week 12 matchup vs. Cardinals

The New England Patriots have made their weekly roster transactions in preparation for their Week 12 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

New England can promote up to two practice squad players to the active roster for game day as either a standard elevation or COVID-19 replacement. Those player revert to the practice squad (without hitting waivers) after the game. The Patriots also tend to add their players to injured reserve on Saturday night, if necessary. That means the team occasionally signs players to either the 53-man roster or the practice squad.

So here’s a look at each roster move they announced on Saturday night. New England made seven different roster moves, with two practice squad promotions, one player coming off IR and four players going on IR.

Patriots activate WR Donte Moncrief from the practice squad

This is the second consecutive week that New England has activated Moncrief to the 53-man roster through standard elevation. The Patriots had been using speedster and rookie Isaiah Zuber as the team's final option at the position. But New England exhausted their ability to use Zuber, unless they sign him to the 53-man roster. Moncrief managed one catch for 15 yards in his Patriots debut in Week 11. The veteran has no shortage of experience around the NFL, but it was something of a surprise to see him -- and not receiver Isaiah Ford -- getting playing time. The Patriots acquired Ford in a trade at the deadline but left him inactive last week. Moncrief's presence might indicate the Patriots will do the same thing this week.

Patriots activate DL Akeem Spence from the practice squad

New England signed Spence to their practice squad on Nov. 21. The 6-foot-1, 300 pound defensive tackle is likely to jump into the rotation on the defensive interior with tackles Lawrence Guy, Byron Cowart, Adam Butler and Isaiah Mack.

Patriots restore OL Justin Herron to the 53-man roster from IR

Herron had his fair share of rookie moments during the 2020 season -- unlike Michael Onwenu, who has had one of the best rookie seasons for a Patriots offensive lineman since Joe Thuney. But that standard is unfair for Herron, who has done a nice job playing at both tackle and guard this year. The question with Herron will be whether he lands at tackle -- and even left tackle -- on Sunday. New England placed Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve on Saturday. The simplest solution would have the Patriots using tackle Herron or Jermaine Eluemunor to replace Wynn. But New England doesn't always fiuse the simplest solution.

The Patriots place RB Rex Burkhead, DL Carl Davis and OL Isaiah Wynn on IR

With Burkhead out, the Patriots will likely make additional usage of running backs James White and Sony Michel, who came off IR last week and has "fresh legs," according to Cam Newton. Davis played a rotational role last week, which seems to be why New England decided to elevate Spence. Wynn will be an extremely challenging player to replace. It's unclear whether New England will plug and play a tackle (Herron or Eluemunor) or whether they'll rearrange the whole offensive line to move Thuney or Onwenu to tackle.

The Patriots place TE Jake Burt on practice squad IR

With Burt injured, New England has tight ends Ryan Izzo and Jordan Thomas on the 53-man roster. Tight end and full back Paul Quessenberry and tight end and outside linebacker Rashod Berry are on the practice squad.

