The Patriots make a flurry of roster moves in preparation for Week 13 vs. Chargers

The New England Patriots are getting ready for their Week 13 matchup against the Los Angles Chargers with a sequence of roster moves.

With the NFL allowing standard elevations and COVID-19 substitutions, we can see players get promotions from the practice squad for game day, with a limit of two practice squad players. Any player promoted will revert back to the practice squad following the game on Sunday.

New England is also bringing a tight end off injured reserve to help Ryan Izzo. And the Patriots made an interesting decision in managing its receiver group. Here’s a look what the Patriots did ahead of Week 13. New England announced the transactions on Saturday night.

The Patriots signed WR Donte Moncrief and DL Akeem Spence to the 53-man roster from the practice squad

New England used Moncrief as a special teams threat in Week 12, and he didn't disappoint with a 53-yard kickoff return. It's likely he'll maintain that role. He seems to be sitting as the team's fourth receiver behind Jakobi Meyers, Damiere Byrd and N'Keal Harry. Harry, however, has not been producing, and it's possible Moncrief could threaten to take the WR3 gig. The Patriots signed Spence, and immediately promoted him off the practice squad against the Cardinals. He played 14 defensive snaps (19%) and four special teams snaps (18%) and managed three tackles.

The Patriots also released WR Isaiah Ford from the 53-man roster.

New England acquired Ford in a trade with the Miami Dolphins at the deadline, with the Patriots offering a conditional sixth-round draft pick. With Ford never playing a game, it will be interested to see what compensation, if any, the Dolphins get. His release is clearly a product of Moncrief's successes. Perhaps Ford will rejoin the Patriots on the practice squad.

The Patriots activated tight end Dalton Keene to the 53-man roster from injured reserve

Keene, a 2020 third-round pick, has played a very limited role in his rookie season, in part due to injuries. He's been on and off the injury report and, in turn, on and off injured reserve. Keene will play alongside Izzo, who has been one of the NFL's worst tight ends.

The Patriots activated TE/DL Rashod Berry to the 53-man roster from the practice squad

Using standard elevation, the Patriots are going to see what Berry can do on Sunday. He previously played in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos. He has practiced on both offense and defense for New England.