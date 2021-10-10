Patriots make a flurry of roster moves in preparation for Week 5

The New England Patriots placed starting right tackle Trent Brown on injured reserve on Saturday ahead of the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Brown hasn’t played since suffering a calf injury in Week 1, and was limited in practice for Weeks 2, 3 and 4 before not participating at all in Week 5. It seems he suffered some sort of setback, landing him on IR.

Ahead of the matchup with the Texans, the Patriots have elevated defensive back Myles Bryant and offensive linemen James Ferentz, Alex Redmond and Will Sherman from the practice squad to the active roster. New England is in desperate need of offensive linemen, with four of the team’s starters unable to play. Tackle Isaiah Wynn and guard Michael Onwenu were placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Brown is on IR. And Shaq Mason is injured.

The Patriots also ruled out cornerback Jalen Mills and outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins due to injuries on Saturday, new additions to the “out” list. New England will be diminished enormously from injuries in Week 5.

