Patriots make flurry of moves ahead of Sunday vs. Bills

Ahead of Sunday’s contest with the Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots were busy making roster moves. Some players were activated to come back, while others were put on injured reserve.

Among the notable transactions, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was activated from COVID-19/reserve. Linebacker Josh Uche was activated from injured reserve. Uche was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 17, as he was dealing with an ankle injury. This season, the linebacker has had 10 tackles and a fumble recovery in nine games.

Bourne has been a key piece of the New England Patriots wide receiver room this season. On the year, he has 45 catches for 667 yards and five touchdowns.

The Patriots placed defensive end Deatrich Wise on COVID-19/reserve. They also elevated receiver Kristian Wilkerson, defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale and cornerback DeAngelo Ross from the practice squad.

In what has been a fast-moving couple of days, the New England Patriots will take the field Sunday, with the AFC East division on the line.

