Patriots flew to Houston in two planes to separate players dealing with illness

It was a rough week at Gillette Stadium.

The New England Patriots had an illness tear through the team facility, with eight players missing Wednesday’s practice because of it.

Once Friday came, only one player, tight end Ryan Izzo, was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans due to the illness, but nine were listed as questionable.

So head coach Bill Belichick wasn’t taking any chances.

Via Field Yates of ESPN, the Patriots flew to Houston on two planes: all of the players dealing with illness flew on one, away from anyone who isn’t sick.

Since they’re confined spaces with low humidity, airplanes are frequently places where illness can spread, usually with passengers contracting the common cold, but flu-like strains as well.

The 10-1 Patriots and 7-4 Texans are the Sunday night game, giving players some extra hours to hydrate and do what’s necessary to feel well enough to be in uniform.

The team that plays together ... gets sick together? Several members of the New England Patriots fell ill this week. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

