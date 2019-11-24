Patriots first-round pick N'Keal Harry's first TD is a really nice one

It took a while for the New England Patriots to get a significant contribution from first-round pick N’Keal Harry, but he delivered in a nice way Sunday.

And he could become a key for them the rest of the season.

Harry, a big receiver from Arizona State, caught his first career touchdown on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Tom Brady threw him a back-shoulder pass in the end zone, and Harry made a fine athletic play. Harry spun, hauled in the pass and got both feet down. The fact that it came in a rainstorm added style points.

Harry didn’t make his debut until last week. The 32nd pick of the draft had an ankle injury, went on injured reserve and was activated earlier this month. He had three catches for 18 yards in his debut.

Harry’s second game was better. The Patriots need help at receiver after Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon both didn’t work out. It’s hard for a rookie receiver to make a big impact in a complex offense, but we saw on Harry’s first NFL touchdown what kind of physical talent he has.

