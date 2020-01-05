Patriots get first-possession field goal, lead 3-0

Bill Belichick is coaching his 43rd postseason game, extending his NFL record. Tom Brady is playing in his 41st NFL postseason game, extending his NFL record.

They are off to a good start toward making it another next week.

The Patriots took the opening kickoff 57 yards in eight plays, settling for a 36-yard Nick Folk field goal and a 3-0 lead with only 2:23 gone in tonight’s wild-card game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones had a chance for an early interception on an attempted throwaway by Brady, but he dropped the pass.

Brady went 2-of-6 for 50 yards, including a 21-yard pass to Ben Watson on third-and-10.

James White had one catch for 29 yards.

The Patriots attempted a trick play that ended with Brady throwing an incompletion out of the back of the end zone.