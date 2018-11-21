Patriots get first glimpse of Jets QB Sam Darnold, who's fallen short of expectations originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

FOXBORO -- This week could've been all about getting a peek at the next great quarterback in the AFC East. Instead, Sam Darnold's first matchup with the Patriots is a footnote accompanying what has all the makings of a sizzle-free football game.

Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft, initially provided as bright a glimmer of hope as the Jets have had in recent years that their day is coming in the division. Though he's struggled mightily, the Patriots are approaching their introduction to Darnold as though he'll live up to his potential this weekend.

"Big, strong guy," Bill Belichick said Tuesday. "He's got a good arm, [can] make all the throws -- a lot of talent."

"He's got a quick release," Stephon Gilmore noted. "He can put the ball anywhere on the field. He's very aggressive, and he's got playmakers around him."

Darnold is working his way back from a foot injury and is not certain to play Sunday. If he does, he'll try to improve on his first nine games as a pro, which has been arguably the worst stretch of starts put together by any starting quarterback this year.

He's completing 55 percent of his passes (second-worst in the NFL among quarterback's who've played 50 percent of their team's passes) at a clip of 6.7 yards per attempt (fourth-worst). He's thrown more picks (14, worst) than touchdowns (11, fourth-worst), and his rating is 68.3 (worst).

According to Pro Football Focus, Darnold has the league's worst passer rating when kept clean (83.1). His rating is second-worst in the league when under pressure (33.9), ahead of only fellow 2018 first-rounder Josh Rosen (28.5). Darnold is the lowest-rated passer in football on attempts thrown 20 yards down the field or more (44.5).

The numbers paint an ugly picture. Particularly when you consider the fact that it's not a given any longer that rookie quarterbacks will struggle right out of the gates.

With offenses that are willing to adapt to their young passers, and with rules geared toward making the passing game more efficient, first-year signal-callers have a shot to be stars from the jump.

Patrick Mahomes is an MVP candidate in his first season as a starter, though he's not a perfect comparison for Darnold since he had the opportunity to sit and watch in his first season.

Carson Wentz, though, the second quarterback taken in the 2016 draft, established that he was more than competent in his first nine games as a rookie. He completed 65 percent of his passes, had a 9-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio and an 87.6 rating.

Deshaun Watson lit things up in his first seven games as a rookie before he suffered a season-ending injury. He completed 61.8 percent of his passes and had a 7.6 yards-per-attempt average in 2017. He threw seven touchdowns to just one pick and had a 99.9 rating.

Darnold is light years from those totals.

The player the Jets have to hope Darnold can follow is Jared Goff. Taken No. 1 overall in 2016, Goff entered a situation with a head coach about to coach his way out of the league and a depleted offensive line. In his first seven games as a rookie, Goff completed 54.6 percent of his throws at 5.3 yards per attempt, threw more picks (seven) than touchdowns (five) and had a 63.6 rating.

After the Rams made a coaching change that brought in one of the game's best young offensive minds, and after addressing the team's running game and pass protection woes with additions to the offensive line, the DOA tag dangling from the big toe of Goff's career was quickly snipped away.

In Goff's first nine games in a new system that accentuated the skill set he displayed in college, he completed 61.2 percent of his throws, racked up an 8.5 yards-per-attempt average, and recorded a 4-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 101.5 rating.

That's the extreme recent example of how a young quarterback's career can be turned around. Mitchell Trubisky's Year 1-to-Year 2 surge hasn't been quite as drastic, but the Jets would take it if they could get it.

Trubisky, the athletic No. 1 overall pick from 2017, began his rookie season with a 51.3 completion percentage, a 7.0 yards-per-attempt average, a 3-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 75.6 rating through nine games.

After a coaching change to import a creative young play-caller, Trubisky's efficiency has boomed. His rating is up more than 20 points (97.7), his yards per attempt are up almost a full yard (7.7), his touchdown-to-interception ratio has jumped (20-to-9), and his completion percentage is in a different stratosphere (65.4).

How can Darnold make the same kind of leap?

A better offensive line and running game would help. The Jets are 22nd in football in yards per carry, and they've accumulated the fourth-most rushing fumbles in the league. Darnold's also seeing pressure on more than a third of his drops (36.3 percent, sixth-most in the NFL) that'd make it difficult for any rookie quarterback to succeed.

And while personnel alterations would likely allow for Darnold to see some quick on-the-field improvements, it's hard to ignore what coaching changes have done for other young quarterbacks.

Jets offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates was out of football for four years before being hired as quarterbacks coach for the Jets last year and being promoted this season. Would someone like Tennessee's Matt LaFleur (from the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree), Minnesota's John DeFilippo or Oklahoma University's Lincoln Riley calling the plays be able to bring the best out in Darnold?

There's a path to follow, there are other young quarterbacks who've gone from the bottom of the quarterbacking barrel to game-changers quickly, but there's no guarantee Darnold is the next.

That glimmer? It's not extinguished. But these days you'd have to be squinting pretty hard to see it emanating from New York.

