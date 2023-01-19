Patriots finish interview with top offensive coordinator candidate Bill O’Brien

The New England Patriots have reportedly finished their interview with Bill O’Brien for their vacant offensive coordinator position, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

O’Brien is believed by many to be the top candidate on the Patriots’ list due to the experience he has in the role and with the team. He served as the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach back in 2011.

He has since gone on a head coaching run at Penn State and with the Houston Texans, before landing a job as the offensive coordinator under Nick Saban at the University of Alabama.

The Patriots might consider gravitating towards the more experienced option after the way things unfolded with Matt Patricia as the offensive play-caller this season. Second-year quarterback Mac Jones regressed as a player, and the offense was an accident waiting to happen.

There’s hope an experienced play-caller like O’Brien could help right the ship and put the Patriots in a better position to succeed in a rapidly improving AFC East division.

