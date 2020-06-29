It only took seven months.

The NFL finally punished the New England Patriots on Sunday night for an incident that happened back in December when a team staffer illegally videotaped the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline during a Week 14 game.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

Here's the Patriots' punishment, per ESPN's Mike Reiss:

- $1.1 million in club fines.

- Loss of 2021 third-round pick.

- Patriots' TV crews not allowed to shoot games during 2020 season.





Additionally, Dave Mondillo, the supervising producer of the Patriots' in-house production team who was suspended by New England at the time, is "banned from NFL facilities until further notice."

The $1.1 million fine actually is more than the Patriots received for Spygate, in which Bill Belichick was fined $500,000 and the team was fined $250,000 for illegally videotaping the New York Jets' sideline in 2007.

We'll update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Patriots fined $1.1M, lose draft pick in videotaping punishment, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston