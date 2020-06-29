Patriots fined $1.1 million and lose third-round pick for taping Bengals

Normally, this kind of news comes out late on a Friday afternoon.

Instead, the Patriots have been busted for violating league rules late on a Sunday night, right after word came out they were signing former league MVP Cam Newton.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Patriots have been fined $1.1 million and lost a third-round draft pick for their filming of the Bengals’ sidelines during a game last year.

Also, the team’s in-house television crew will not be allowed to film any games during the 2020 season, and “senior club officials” will have required training on league operation and game policies.

The man who shot the video of the Bengals sideline, David Mondilo, has also been banned from NFL facilities until further notice. He had previously been fired by the team.

In December, he filmed the Bengals sideline during a game against the Browns, but said he was doing it for an in-house video on an advance scout. He also put out a statement saying he wasn’t asked to provide the video to football operations staff.

