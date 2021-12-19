The Patriots are not going to get shut out. It remains to be seen if they can rally for their biggest comeback victory since Super Bowl LI.

Mac Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry for a 12-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The Patriots trail 20-7.

New England went 61 yards in nine plays as Henry also had catches of 14, 8 and 11 yards on the drive. Henry has five catches for 70 yards in the game.

Jones also had a pass to Nelson Agholor in traffic, and Agholor somehow held on for a 10-yard gain. Agholor was taken into the locker room to be checked for a concussion after the play. He is questionable to return.

Jones now is 17-of-24 for 169 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Patriots finally get on scoreboard, trail 20-7 early in fourth quarter