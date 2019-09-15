Patriots finally free of their Miami vice

The Patriots have struggled in Miami in recent years.

But the Dolphins are going to struggle wherever they go this year, so that figured to matter less.

The Patriots easily handled the Dolphins 43-0 Sunday, setting aside what has recently been a tough trip for them.

Prior to this week, the Patriots had lost five of their last six in South Florida, for reasons no one really understands.

It was easy Sunday, however, as the Dolphins gained just 184 yards. They had 38 yards at the end of the third quarter, so the arrow is clearly trending up. Or something.

They pulled quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick after his second pick-six of the day (Stephon Gilmore and Jamie Collins accepted his gifts). Fitzpatrick was 11-of-21 for 89 yards and three total interceptions. Poor Josh Rosen might have an argument to play more, but it’s worth wondering if he wants to, after he was picked off on the final play of the game.

The Patriots put together a solid first drive and never had to look back. They threw to new wideout Antonio Brown early, and he finished his first game with four catches for 56 yards and the touchdown.

Beyond that, they just had to run the ball and kill time. Running back Sony Michel finished with 85 yards and a touchdown, and Tom Brady had a clean 20-of-28 for 264 yards and two touchdowns kind of day.

Also, the Dolphins have to do this 14 more times, after being outscored 112-10 in two games.