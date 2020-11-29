Patriots finally on board, cut deficit to 10-7

For the eighth time this season, the Patriots failed to score a touchdown in the first quarter. They didn’t wait long in the second to get in the end zone, though.

New England has cut its deficit to 10-7 after James White scored on a 7-yard run only 45 seconds into the second quarter.

White’s run came on fourth-and-two after Gunner Olszewski was stopped for a 1-yard run on an end around on third-and-three.

The Patriots’ seven-play, 46-yard drive was set up by a 53-yard kickoff return by Donte Moncrief after a 47-yard field goal by Zane Gonzalez gave the Cardinals a 10-0 lead.

The Cardinals scored their touchdown on a 1-yard run by Kenyan Drake.

The Cardinals have gotten left guard Justin Pugh back in the lineup after having both ankles re-taped.

