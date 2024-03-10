Patriots finalizing trade of Mac Jones to Jaguars for sixth-round pick

Mac Jones' days in New England are coming to an end. And Trevor Lawrence is getting a new backup in Jacksonville.

The Patriots are finalizing a trade that would send Jones to the Jaguars, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The final terms of the trade are not complete, but the teams were discussing Jacksonville sending a sixth-round draft pick to New England to acquire Jones.

It's an indication that the new decision-makers in New England, Eliot Wolf and Jerod Mayo, don't think there's anything they can do to get Jones on track after his enormously disappointing performance last season. The Patriots are giving up on a quarterback who showed a lot of promise as a rookie but has plummeted since.

Now Jones will back up Lawrence, his fellow 2021 first-round draft pick. There won't be any opportunity for Jones to compete for a starting job, but he'll likely make the team as the No. 2.

Trades cannot become official until the league year begins on Wednesday. Jones will also have to pass a physical for the trade to be completed.