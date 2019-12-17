Patriots fill offensive need in Todd McShay's first 2020 NFL Mock Draft

It's never too early to start looking ahead to the 2020 NFL Draft, and with college football bowl games and the NFL playoffs approaching, it's a great time for fans to begin studying up on the top prospects who will make the leap to the pros next season.

ESPN's NFL draft expert Todd McShay released his first 2020 mock draft Monday night, and he has the Patriots bolstering their offensive line by selecting Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs with the 29th overall pick in the first round. Here's what McShay wrote about his Patriots pick:

The obvious need here is quarterback, though New England might want more time to evaluate Jarrett Stidham as the future if Tom Brady ever calls it quits. But losing Trent Brown after the 2018 season opened a need for an offensive tackle opposite Isaiah Wynn. Wirfs is athletic and has some upside.

Wirfs is one of the highest rated offensive tackles in the 2020 draft class, and he probably is the strongest of all the players at his position.

Just a light 450 for Tristan Wirfs 😅 (via @HawkeyeFootball) pic.twitter.com/46fx3HaPNv — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) March 15, 2019

Wirfs is listed at 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds. He's in his junior season with the Hawkeyes, and earlier this month he was named Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year. He would be a solid pick to solidify the Patriots' future at right tackle. Two years ago the Patriots drafted Isaiah Wynn in the first round to be their left tackle of the present and future.

The Patriots have done a nice job of drafting offensive lineman throughout Bill Belichick's 20-year tenure as head coach. They've also found tremendous value at these positions in later rounds, highlighted by starting guards Shaq Mason (fourth round, 2015) and Joe Thuney (third round, 2016).

The defending Super Bowl champs are currently projected to have more than 10 picks in the 2020 draft, which should allow Belichick to restock the roster and fill its various weaknesses with exciting, young talent.

