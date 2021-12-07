Patriots have fewest pass attempts in first half in NFL since 1978 vs. Bills

Patriots throw at historically low rate in first half vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If it felt like the New England Patriots threw the ball at a historically low level in the first half against the Buffalo Bills, that's because they did.

Via the Elias Sports Bureau, the Patriots became the first team to throw just one pass in the first half in the last 43 seasons:

Since 1978, the Patriots are the only team to attempt just 1 pass in the first half of game h/t @EliasSports



Mac Jones is 1/1 for 12 yards in the 1st half vs the Bills. pic.twitter.com/1mmy68w7hJ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 7, 2021

With winds gusting near 50 mph at Highmark Stadium, there's been little need for Mac Jones to drop back. His one completion, to Jonnu Smith for 12 yards, was good enough for a 116.7 passer rating.

The Bills, on the other hand, let Josh Allen take a few shots through the air. He was 7 for 11 in the first half for 57 yards and a 14-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis in the first quarter.

New England ran the ball 23 times in the first half for 149 yards, with Damien Harris breaking off a career-long 64-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

The franchise record for fewest pass attempts in a game is five, which occurred in a memorable game with notable weather conditions: