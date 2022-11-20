Patriots fear serious thigh injury for David Andrews

Patriots center David Andrews appeared to be in a lot of pain when he was taken to the locker room after injuring his thigh in the first half of Sunday’s 10-3 win over the Jets and an initial report says he suffered the kind of injury you’d expect to cause that reaction.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots fear Andrews’ injury is a serious one and that it could end his season. He will have more tests to confirm that diagnosis, but it doesn’t sound like there’s much hope of getting good news.

Andrews had missed the team’s last two games with a concussion. James Ferentz replaced him in those contests and was in again after Andrews left on Sunday.

Tackle Isaiah Wynn also left the game with a foot injury, so his condition will be something else to monitor heading into a Thanksgiving game against the Vikings.

