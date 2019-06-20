Patriots fans won't like where Chris Simms ranked Tom Brady among top NFL QBs originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

If there's one thing nearly all New England Patriots supporters and football fans around the NFL can agree on, it's that Tom Brady is one of the top-five quarterbacks in the NFL right now.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

One person who doesn't view Brady as a top five quarterback is NBC Sports' Chris Simms, who is in the process of revealing his top 40 QBs in the league. He has Brady ranked ninth and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees ranked 10th.

Here's the rest of his list. The top eight will be revealed soon.

Down to the Top 10 pic.twitter.com/eLs9SylqUp — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) June 19, 2019

Simms' list, as you might imagine, received a fair amount of passionate feedback, including from one of Brady's former rivals. Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner seemed be in disbelief over Brady and Brees being placed so low.

Are u kidding me??? — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) June 20, 2019

Simms explained his rationale for Brady's and Brees' rankings in the following tweets:

Story continues

.@kurt13warner yo Kurt always respect ur opinion. This is my list. I work very hard on it. And yes at this point of these two legends career I think they are 9 and 10. The system makes them more than they make the system at this point. It's not about clicks — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) June 20, 2019

My opinion is that any of the QBs ranked in front of Brees or Brady would of had the same success if not better if they were playing for saints or pats. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) June 20, 2019

It's a team sport. Don't rank the qb according to team wins or just stats set up by the system or OC. Not every qb gets lucky to have Sean Payton. Belichick or Mcdaniels. Brady and Brees are still awesome. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) June 20, 2019

The Patriots do put a great system around Brady, but he's not a system quarterback. How many quarterbacks could have made some of the plays, particularly on third down, that Brady converted late in the fourth quarter and in overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs during last season's AFC Championship Game? The list is very, very small.

Brady is coming off his sixth Super Bowl championship, and oddsmakers like the Patriots' chances of winning a seventh next season.

He completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 4,355 yards with 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2018. Those stats are really good, and yet so many people have concluded Brady had a down year. You could make a case that Brady is no longer the best quarterback in the NFL entering 2019, but to say he's not in the top five or seven doesn't make a whole lot of sense.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.