Patriots fans won't be pleased with ESPN's FPI projection for 2019

Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season is rapidly approaching, so ESPN ran a sull simulation using their Football Power Index and projected the results of every single game, including the Super Bowl.

The Patriots are entering their sixth Super Bowl defense and figure to be in contention for yet another run towards the Lombardi Trophy. Tom Brady's back, the defense is expected to build on the momentum it created during last year's playoffs, and Bill Belichick has gone with multiple outside receiving threats to combat the loss of Rob Gronkowski.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here's how they did according to ESPN's FPI:

REGULAR SEASON: 10-6

ESPN has the Patriots winning the AFC East once again, with the Bills Dolphins and Jets all going 8-8 in the division. They finished with the second seed in the AFC behind the Chargers, who FPI has going 11-5. The AFC Playoff picture goes as follows:

1. Chargers

2. Patriots

3. Browns

4. Texans

5. Steelers

6. Titans











As you can probably tell, the Chiefs are not in the AFC Playoff picture. In this simulation, they went 9-7, which would be a complete let down after making it to the AFC Championship game last year and improving their defense significantly with the additions of Frank Clark and Tyrann Mathieu.

Unfortunately, the letdowns compared to last year don't stop with the Chiefs.

PLAYOFFS: DIVISIONAL ROUND VS TEXANS

The Texans beat the Steelers and the Titans edged out the Browns on Wild Card Weekend. In the Divisional round, the Patriots faced off against Deshaun Watson and the third-year quarterback got the best of them in this one, leading the Texans to a 38-26 win over the defending champions.

Story continues

It's hard to imagine a world where the Texans beat the Patriots at Gillette in the playoffs, but that's what FPI thought would happen in this scenario.

The Texans would then fall to the Chargers in the AFC title game, and then the Saints would avenge their heartbreaking loss last year with a 40-33 win in the Super Bowl.

FPI certainly doesn't give the Patriots a good chance to repeat, but they've proved year after year how the numbers can't stop them.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots fans won't be pleased with ESPN's FPI projection for 2019 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston