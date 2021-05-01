Patriots fans were thrilled to see the Patriots draft DT Christian Barmore

Danny Jaillet
·1 min read
The New England Patriots were busy on the second day of the NFL draft, trading with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Patriots traded the 46th, 122nd, and 139th picks to Cincinnati in exchange for the 38th overall pick. With the selection, they took Christian Barmore, a defensive tackle from Alabama.

Measuring in at six-foot-five, 310 pounds, Barmore had a solid season in 2020. He tallied 37 tackles and eight sacks. In addition he forced three fumbles.

He shone the brightest during the final two games Alabama’s championship run. He recorded two sacks against Notre Dame and Ohio State and totaled five tackles in each game

With Barmore in the fold for New England, he certainly generated a lot of buzz on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions from the night.

