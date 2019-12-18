Patriots fans were quick to defend Tom Brady after Antonio Brown's latest tweet

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is the greatest NFL draft steal of all time. Don't tell that to Antonio Brown, though.

The former Patriots wide receiver, who is still without a team as the league continues to investigate allegations made against him, tweeted Wednesday morning claiming to be the best sixth-round draft pick of all time.

Brown didn't realize that Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion and arguably the best player in pro football history, also was a sixth-round pick in 2000. It's also possible Brown just thinks he's the best, and honestly, you have to admire his boldness if that's the case. Brown has shown an affection for Brady since he was released from the Patriots in September, so he probably just forgot about where the 42-year-old quarterback was drafted.

Regardless, his tweet drew quite a response from Patriots fans who were quick to remind the 31-year-old wide receiver that Brady is the best sixth-rounder to ever play the game.

You forgot about your former team mate, the goat, Tom Brady — Jonathan Swasey (@jSwazz24) December 18, 2019

1. Brady

2. Ab

— DoritoShake (@DoritoShakee) December 18, 2019

Sorry AB really really respect you as one of the greatest wide recievers ever but Brady's got this one man. — 10-3 (@CameronSpence32) December 18, 2019

Ever heard of Tom brady — 𝔽𝕚𝕣𝕖 ℝ𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕪 (𝟠-𝟞) (@MinkahMVP) December 18, 2019

Sorry AB better go do your homework and find out who the 199th pick in 2000!!! Hint he's still playing and has won 6 SB's — Keith Trenholme (@niceshot31706) December 18, 2019

Brown, in his defense, absolutely ranks among the best draft steals in league history. His six-year run from 2013 through 2018 is one of the most impressive from any wide receiver.

