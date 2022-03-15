Patriots fans were incredibly upset to see the Patriots trade away Shaq Mason for a meager return
With free agency in full swing, the New England Patriots have made several moves of their own. They traded guard Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a fifth-round pick on Tuesday.
The Patriots drafted Mason in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft. He was a staple on the line, starting in 98 of 103 games played for the Patriots.
With Mason being a starter on the Patriots offensive line, reaction was strong and mixed as New England must now replace a starter on the line. We take a look at the reactions pouring in from Twitter, in what was a major move.
I know Tom Brady is pumped to get Shaq Mason back!
— GTFan (@SouthRecruiting) March 15, 2022
Bill Belichick was spotted at the office wearing this while submitting the Shaq Mason trade today. pic.twitter.com/jYmuYGi3yR
— 𝕸𝖆𝖈 2 𝕸𝖊𝖙𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖊 🔜 (@mactometchie) March 15, 2022
GM Brady snuck in a good with Shaq Mason…I’m actually a bit surprised the Pats let him get away
— NaronStradomus (@theTNShow) March 15, 2022
Shaq Mason to the Bucs has me in shambles rn
— Dissolveee (@Dissolveo) March 15, 2022
I was driving when I saw the return for the Shaq Mason trade, I damn near drove off the freeway
— Leo (@Leo__ffs) March 15, 2022
We traded Shaq Mason to TB for a 5th round pick??? #PatsNation pic.twitter.com/BeD7kYEzlo
— Dr HUGENSTEIN🌭 (@DrHugeShow) March 15, 2022
Patriots could've easily gotten more for Shaq Mason. One of the best guards in the league and only a 5th round pick for a trade? #FreeAgency this year is a total 360 jump down a hill from last year, not liking it.
— Vinnie DeRose (@Vinnieboonbatts) March 15, 2022
Shaq Mason for a 5th???? Why would the patriots do this
— Big Game Bengal (@BengalYouTube) March 15, 2022
Bro we traded Shaq Mason for a 5th round pick Bill has gotta be high bro
— Sri ⭐ (Offseason Bound) (42-26) (@DADDYMACSZN) March 15, 2022
Pats fans going crazy over Belicheck trading Shaq Mason away for a draft pick like he hasn’t been doing this same exact thing for 25 years… #InBillWeTrust
— Oliver Manning (@OliverManning1) March 15, 2022
Trade Shaq Mason for a 5th round pick?! But won’t trade a 5th for Amari?! Come on Bill this is getting sickening
— Smoney (@Smoney_Salazar) March 15, 2022
