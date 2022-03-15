Patriots fans were incredibly upset to see the Patriots trade away Shaq Mason for a meager return

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Jaillet
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New England Patriots
    New England Patriots
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

With free agency in full swing, the New England Patriots have made several moves of their own. They traded guard Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a fifth-round pick on Tuesday.

The Patriots drafted Mason in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft. He was a staple on the line, starting in 98 of 103 games played for the Patriots.

With Mason being a starter on the Patriots offensive line, reaction was strong and mixed as New England must now replace a starter on the line. We take a look at the reactions pouring in from Twitter, in what was a major move.

1

1

Recommended Stories