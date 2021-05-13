Patriots fans need to do two simple things when Tom Brady comes to town this season

The AV Club

It was allll the way back in February of 2020 (pre-pandemic!) when we heard about the stellar cast that Netflix and Kevin Smith had put together for their reboot of Masters Of The Universe (a.k.a. the cartoon that He-Man was on), and now the streaming service has released some preview images that show Masters Of The Universe: Revelation in action—well, not “in action” because they’re still images, but you know what we mean. In the photos below, you can see Skeletor (Mark Hamill), Evil-Lyn (Lena Headey), Teela (Sara Michelle Gellar), Orko (Griffin Newman), Prince Adam (Chris Wood), and, of course, He-Man (also Chris Wood, not to spoil anyone’s secret identity). The rest of the cast includes Liam Cunningham, Stephen Root, Diedrich Bader, Henry Rollins, original Skeletor actor Alan Oppenheimer, Alicia Silverstone, Phil LaMarr, Tony Todd, Jason Mewes (how’d Kevin Smith land him?!), Justin Long, and Kevin Conroy (playing a Mer-Man instead of a Bat-Man).