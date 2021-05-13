Patriots fans need to do two simple things when Tom Brady comes to town this season
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Patriots fans just can't root for Tom Brady in this one.
Patriots fans just can't root for Tom Brady in this one.
Tom Brady reacted to playing against the Patriots.
Tom Brady reacted on Twitter to the much-anticipated Buccaneers vs. Patriots Week 4 game by using a clever analogy.
They're already the most expensive tickets for the 2021 season.
Tom Brady said he needs to beat the Giants, and is hoping to get that chance in a championship game in Tampa Bay.
Tom Brady Sr. threw down the gauntlet for the Patriots' Week 4 game against the Buccaneers in a surprise call to 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertrand."
The 2021 NFL schedule was officially revealed Wednesday night, and no game will have a bigger buildup or more hype surrounding it than Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returning to Gillette Stadium to face his former team, the Patriots.
It involves a magnet plane.
The lawyer for Medina Spirit's owner contends that a positive split sample should not mean automatic disqualification for the Kentucky Derby winner.
The flow of news about self-driving cars is picking up, and not all of it is coming from the Tesla CEO.
Angels manager Joe Maddon decides to give Mike Trout, David Fletcher and Justin Upton the day off before a lopsided 9-1 loss to the Houston Astros.
Buffalo Bills in Sports Illustrated greatest NFL draft of all-time.
Specialized claims a reduced weight, new software functionality, and impressive performance features with its new, carbon-framed Kenevo SL e-mtb.
Tom Brady knows it's going to be tough to leave football behind.
The Bears 2021 schedule just dropped, what will be their record and which week will new quarterback Justin Fields get his first NFL start?
2020 seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci is ineligible to participate in the Cowboys rookie mini camp on Friday and Saturday.
Jerry Burns spent nearly 25 years with the Vikings as the their offensive coordinator and head coach.
Simply Essential is a budget-friendly collection of pillows, bedding, towels, kitchen tools and more.
It was allll the way back in February of 2020 (pre-pandemic!) when we heard about the stellar cast that Netflix and Kevin Smith had put together for their reboot of Masters Of The Universe (a.k.a. the cartoon that He-Man was on), and now the streaming service has released some preview images that show Masters Of The Universe: Revelation in action—well, not “in action” because they’re still images, but you know what we mean. In the photos below, you can see Skeletor (Mark Hamill), Evil-Lyn (Lena Headey), Teela (Sara Michelle Gellar), Orko (Griffin Newman), Prince Adam (Chris Wood), and, of course, He-Man (also Chris Wood, not to spoil anyone’s secret identity). The rest of the cast includes Liam Cunningham, Stephen Root, Diedrich Bader, Henry Rollins, original Skeletor actor Alan Oppenheimer, Alicia Silverstone, Phil LaMarr, Tony Todd, Jason Mewes (how’d Kevin Smith land him?!), Justin Long, and Kevin Conroy (playing a Mer-Man instead of a Bat-Man).
With the 2021 NFL schedule release finally behind us, its time to look at the San Francisco 49ers' win totals and odds to win the NFC West.
Plantation American Heritage safety James Williams was a gem in the nationally vaunted University of Miami 2021 signing class.