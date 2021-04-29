Patriots fans think Bill Belichick is going to try to trade for Aaron Rodgers

Isaiah Houde
·2 min read
Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay.

The reigning MVP spent all 16 of his NFL seasons with the Packers and he’s ready to move on at the age of 37. Rodgers clearly has more left in the tank and will likely aim for a win-now situation with his newest team. He threw for 4,299 yards, a career-high 48 touchdowns and only five interceptions last season.

The New England Patriots are one of many teams that make sense to aim for Rodgers in this situation. Bill Belichick hasn’t left any stones unturned when it comes to researching signal-callers in the draft and free agency — even through trade. Belichick, 69, isn’t getting younger and the free agency frenzy this offseason boosted the talent by light years.

With this in mind, Patriots fans went to Twitter following the announcement of Rodgers’ frustration and began the speculation.

