Should Patriots fans still trust Bill Belichick? Things don't look promising

In Bill We Trust.

Why should we?

I look at this Patriot roster and ask myself, "Who the #$% are these guys?"

This Patriot team has no identity. Ugh ... here it comes again ... In Bill We Trust ... Blah, Blah, Blah. If that's all you got Beli-philes, you need new material.

Let's look at his résumé.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

I'm not going to hammer Belichick's four years in Cleveland. He was better than people remember. He did beat his old boss Bill Parcells and the Patriots in the playoffs and managed an 11-5 season in 1994. As my colleague Michael Holley wrote in "War Room" (for my money Michael's best work), Belichick started the "Patriot Way" during that time period.

I believe he could have been successful in Cleveland if Art Modell hadn't shipped the team off to Baltimore. But Artie did and Bill wasn't.

When Belichick and the Patriots shocked the world, he did it with Parcells' picks. McGinest, Ty Law, Lawyer Milloy and NBC Sports Boston's Ted Johnson. Oh, yeah, he picked Tompa Brady ... at 199 overall. Luckiest pick ever! However, he does deserve credit for starting him over Bledsoe.

We all know how Tompa made up for personnel misses in the past - and he ain't here anymore. This is Bill Belichick's toughest rebuild ever. Period. End of story.

And so far, it doesn't look good.

Of course, he's the greatest coach of all time, but that doesn't mean he is the greatest coach EVERY TIME.

I don't know who this team is, but I know it needs talent and as of right now it does not have enough.

Listen and subscribe to Phil Perry's Next Pats Podcast here:

A Division II safety from LeAnn Rimes U is your first pick? I'm sorry, but you cannot sell me on that one. No wide receivers and no quarterbacks, but they have a right-wing kicker. Listen, I don't care if Justin Rohrwasser is an anti-government nut job or not. A locker room is a diverse place.



Furthermore, Billapedes can't argue that their great and almighty has not missed in the draft lately. So far, he has hit on Jake Bailey, his punter, and his franchised guard ... yes, Joe Thuney is the Original Gangster who no doubt will bolt for more money next year. OK, I will give him half-credit for Sony Michel. Sorry, let's make it 2.5.





Story continues

He didn't replace Gronk, he treated the greatest quarterback of all-time like the 53rd man on the roster and his best receiver is soon-to-be-34-year-old Julian Edelman.

Again, why should we trust Bill?

Should Patriots fans still trust Bill Belichick? Things don't look promising originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston