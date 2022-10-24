Patriots fans react to Tom Brady’s historically bad day with Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked like an absolute mess in a game where legendary quarterback Tom Brady and the offense were held to only three points, while the defense got pushed around by backup PJ Walker and the Carolina Panthers offense.

For New England Patriots fans, it’s a reversal of fortunes with the Patriots having a chance to surpass the Buccaneers (3-4) with a better overall record, assuming they’re able to take care of business on Monday night against the Chicago Bears.

Of course, the problems in Tampa Bay aren’t all on Brady, despite the weird intentions of some to deem it so. The offensive line is banged up and struggling, and the team’s best playmakers aren’t coming up with routine plays.

Mike Evans drops a WIDE OPEN 75-yard touchdown.pic.twitter.com/pVG31k0YlH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 23, 2022

The coaching has also been a major letdown for the Buccaneers with Todd Bowles taking the reins from Bruce Arians, who had the team sitting at 13-4 last season.

With that said, Brady isn’t without blame, either.

He has clearly not looked like himself this season, and the walls appear to be closing in around him. According to NFL research, Sunday’s game marked only the fifth time in his career he was held to three or fewer points with three of those games coming with the Buccaneers.

There’s still time to turn it around, but for now, here’s what some Patriots fans are saying about Brady’s current situation in Tampa Bay.

Some are reveling in Brady's struggles, while others want him back in New England

This would have never happened if you never left the Patriots @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/HEBvAULJiq — Willie Nobody (@schoolboyj_) October 23, 2022

I love my guy Tom Brady but he needs to hang it up after the year is over. For good. This is the first season Patriots fans havent fantasized about him being back and that isnt coincidental — Sam. (@SamPogono) October 23, 2022

As a N.E. #Patriots fan accustomed to so many years of watching great play calling to effectively utilize Tom Brady, it's tough watching the #TampaBayBuccaneers offense. It's kind of like the JV compared to the championship years' Pats. #NFL #TomBrady #CarolinaPanthers pic.twitter.com/NQ1TPV2nBA — Fred Ernsting (@FredErnsting) October 23, 2022

That’s why I said Brady isn’t playing like Brady in my original tweet lol the Bucs D made Carolinas offense look like the 07 Patriots 😂 if that pass was caught and they went up 7-0 I highly doubt the game goes the same way. Seems like everyone including Tom just said F it lol — Boston 🎃 Mike (@boston_sp0rts20) October 23, 2022

Oh Tom Brady, should have stayed with New England 🤦🏻‍♂️ as much as you were loved in Patriots Nation, it’s time for you to retire, hang up the cleats, you’re done. — steffan read (@Thegumleybeast) October 23, 2022

OMG, That was an AWESOME throw @TomBrady, I can't believe it was wasted like that. I used to love seeing you throw like that when you played for us in #NewEngland @Patriots — Just_Daniele (@Just_Daniele_) October 24, 2022

The Bill Belichick led Patriots with Bailey Zappe are better than the Tom Brady led Bucs — Pats Yolo (@sixringsorgtfo) October 23, 2022

As a patriots fan I am living for Tom Brady’s misery. It’s nourishes me. Turns out the grass isn’t always greener bud and if you’d have stayed you could be competing for a Super Bowl with this current Patriots roster. — Charles Rowe (@CharlesDamnRowe) October 23, 2022

Lol is this guy serious …how many Super Bowls have the patriots won without Tom Brady ? How many Super Bowls has Tom Brady won without the patriots ? Lmao 🤦‍♂️ I’ll wait but I think this guy is gonna go quiet ! Lol 😂 https://t.co/Gll6e2fMWg — Maso Pescatore Junior (@JContesini) October 23, 2022

Tom brady was so much cooler as a patriot — Tyler Brandon (@TyBrandonn) October 23, 2022

Tom Brady is playing terrible. The Bucs should send him back to the Patriots as punishment. — 𝙆𝙡𝙖𝙮 📖 (@2kKlay) October 23, 2022

Did the Patriots ever having a losing record this late into the season with Tom Brady? This season is cooking his legacy. He should have just stayed retired💀 — Boston Sports Enjoyer (@DeversEnjoyer) October 23, 2022

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire