Patriots fans react to Tom Brady’s historically bad day with Buccaneers

Jordy McElroy
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked like an absolute mess in a game where legendary quarterback Tom Brady and the offense were held to only three points, while the defense got pushed around by backup PJ Walker and the Carolina Panthers offense.

For New England Patriots fans, it’s a reversal of fortunes with the Patriots having a chance to surpass the Buccaneers (3-4) with a better overall record, assuming they’re able to take care of business on Monday night against the Chicago Bears.

Of course, the problems in Tampa Bay aren’t all on Brady, despite the weird intentions of some to deem it so. The offensive line is banged up and struggling, and the team’s best playmakers aren’t coming up with routine plays.

The coaching has also been a major letdown for the Buccaneers with Todd Bowles taking the reins from Bruce Arians, who had the team sitting at 13-4 last season.

With that said, Brady isn’t without blame, either.

He has clearly not looked like himself this season, and the walls appear to be closing in around him. According to NFL research, Sunday’s game marked only the fifth time in his career he was held to three or fewer points with three of those games coming with the Buccaneers.

There’s still time to turn it around, but for now, here’s what some Patriots fans are saying about Brady’s current situation in Tampa Bay.

Some are reveling in Brady's struggles, while others want him back in New England

