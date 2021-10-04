Patriots fans react to heartbreaking loss against Tom Brady, Buccaneers

The Week 4 matchup with the New England Patriots against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was everything that was anticipated, and more.

Mac Jones had an incredible performance, but Tom Brady made enough clutch plays to cap the game off with a 19-17 victory. The rookie threw for 275 yards, two touchdowns and an interception — with a 78 completion percentage in the rain. Brady had a tough night, finishing with 269 passing yards and no touchdowns.

The heartbreaking moment came with 59 seconds remaining in the game as Nick Folk bounced a 56-yard field goal off the goal post.

Regardless, the Patriots put up a fight against the reigning Super Bowl champions and proved the potential they have going forward.

Here’s how Patriots fans reacted to the game.

Mac Jones received plenty of love following the game

Mac Jones was under an insane amount of pressure tonight and he killed it even though he was getting killed. The kid is a stud, give him time. — Boston Diehards (@Boston_Diehards) October 4, 2021

Hell of a game by Mac Jones, absolutely crushing defeat but, we got a guy at QB. — Boston Connor (@BostonConnr) October 4, 2021

Tom Brady and Mac Jones today pic.twitter.com/90fwBFgwM5 — 𝙅𝙤𝙚 ~ (@macprimes) October 4, 2021

Mac Jones just went toe-to-toe in the pouring rain with Tom Brady and came 6 inches from taking home a W. Tough loss, the #Patriots aren’t there yet (may be a year or two away) but you walk away from that game extremely excited about the future at the quarterback position. — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) October 4, 2021

Mac Jones showed he’s the real deal tonight. So did the defense, holding arguably the best offense in football to under 20 points. That loss hurts. But it’s not a debate that the Patriots are moving in the right direction. — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) October 4, 2021

I was wrong about a lot of things. Mac Jones thoroughly outplayed Tom Brady. The Belichick boys confused Tom. The wild atmosphere seemed to fluster the greatest QB ever. Didn't see that coming. Of course, Brady wins in the end. Brady always wins @TheCallahanShow — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) October 4, 2021

Patriots fans are keeping hope

We kick the field goal and it goes in the Buccaneers still have 55 seconds and two timeouts to get a field goal and win the game. There’s no statistical category for wins and losses but in defeat tonight I have hope. #Patriots — Simple Man™ (@DamionWoW) October 4, 2021

Well, I was allowed much more hope than I thought I would be. Fantastic steps forward from the @Patriots tonight. Mac Jones is looking like he’s nearly there; gotta keep him protected and healthy tho. Trent Brown can’t come back soon enough… we’re on to Houston https://t.co/n3ivleXf51 — Cap (@NumberOneDingus) October 4, 2021

If this were Week 1, or if they had beaten Miami and/or New Orleans, I'd feel really good about this Patriots team. I certainly feel better than I did before the game. I just hope 1-3 isn't too big a hole. — Drew Bonifant (@dbonifantMTM) October 4, 2021

I honestly thought the Patriots would get killed. For them to toy with my emotions and give me a glimmer of hope just before they rip my heart out is just mean. — Hunter Miller (@MillerHHunter) October 4, 2021

So happy for Mack Jones and the entire @patriots team. You did great out there. As for the Bucks, you almost lost, but you won. Mack, you will shine in the patriots organization. This is probably one of the only times where both teams were happy, despite the loss. — Hope DeWitt (@HopeDeWitt3) October 4, 2021

Yeah, thx missed FG by Folk. The 4th time starter QB was on the same or better level this game. A L is a L but NE Patriots have a new hope – Mac Jones. 19 completions in a row, throw fast, throw accurate and on his way to lead this team. — Quetzalcoatl🐍 🇩🇪🇹🇭🏳️‍🌈 (@QuetzalcoatlBC) October 4, 2021

After that… I firmly believe Mac Jones was the right choice for the Patriots, hope Bill has some more confidence in him rest of season

Should’ve gone go that 4th down On to Monday Night Football — Dude (@MichWrestlinRef) October 4, 2021

