Patriots fans react to the bounce-back victory over Jets in Week 2

No Stephon Gilmore, no problem.

The New England Patriots’ secondary secured four interceptions in a promising 25-6 victory over the New York Jets. Mac Jones continued to impress with a high completion rate (73%) while throwing 22 of 30 for 186 yards. Although he didn’t take the top off with any big plays, he was efficient and accurate.

J.C. Jackson grabbed two of the team’s interceptions, building off the momentum of he had last year with second-most picks in the NFL. The other major storyline was the play of Damien Harris and James White, who totaled 82 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The Patriots didn’t look perfect by any means, but they recovered from a tough Week 1 loss and will have that momentum heading into a matchup with the New Orleans Saints next week.

Here’s how New England fans felt about the victory.