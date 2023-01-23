Patriots fans take parting shots at Bills after blowout loss to Bengals

13
Jordy McElroy
·4 min read

New England Patriots fans haven’t forgotten the days of suffering a heartbreaking postseason loss and then facing the hordes of Buffalo Bills fans that would relentlessly kick them while they’re down.

Well, the shoe was on the other foot, following the Bills’ ugly divisional round playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Bills were dealt the stinging blow of defeat, and Patriots fans were waiting in the wings to rub a little salt in the wounds. This AFC East divisional rivalry is clearly alive and well, and it could get even more competitive if the Patriots make the necessary offensive adjustments in the offseason.

Here’s what Patriots fans were saying about the Bills and Bengals game.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire

Recommended Stories