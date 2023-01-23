Patriots fans take parting shots at Bills after blowout loss to Bengals

New England Patriots fans haven’t forgotten the days of suffering a heartbreaking postseason loss and then facing the hordes of Buffalo Bills fans that would relentlessly kick them while they’re down.

Well, the shoe was on the other foot, following the Bills’ ugly divisional round playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Bills were dealt the stinging blow of defeat, and Patriots fans were waiting in the wings to rub a little salt in the wounds. This AFC East divisional rivalry is clearly alive and well, and it could get even more competitive if the Patriots make the necessary offensive adjustments in the offseason.

Here’s what Patriots fans were saying about the Bills and Bengals game.

Bills fans ran their mouth for years whenever the Patriots lost in the post season. Time to take your lumps. — The Magic 8 Bill (@Magic8Bill) January 23, 2023

Hang the banner Bills fan! pic.twitter.com/P0yeY1bUEq — Darshan Singh (@DarshanVancity) January 23, 2023

Once again the Bills Super Bowl victory occurs if they beat the Patriots. Don’t @ me for speaking the truth — Patriot for life 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@MrSullivan08) January 23, 2023

I don’t think Patriots fans care that we didn’t get in over Buffalo. I think we’re just happy because after all the times we’ve heard “the Bills are the new Patriots”, now we can say that’ll never happen! 😂😂😂 — Matt Grenon (@MatthewGrenon) January 23, 2023

To all the "Bills Mafia" that trolled me most of the year (as a 40 year @Patriots ) fan… You haven't suffered nearly as much to carry that chip in your shoulder to troll others.

Best regular season AFC-E champs.

Congrats. That and $2.99 will get you a small coffee. — Don Deverell 🏒🏈⚾🏁⚡️ (@DCDeverell) January 23, 2023

Screw the Bills!

Screw the Dolphins!

Screw the Jets! Go Patriots! https://t.co/86TKviUvjl — Akirale Torimaki (鳥巻 アキラレ、トリマキ アキラレ) (@AkiraleTorimaki) January 23, 2023

#PMSIDontWantToOverreactBUT Josh Allen is overrated and will never lead the Bills to the Super Bowl — Kyle Davy (@NEPatriotKid) January 23, 2023

Yep, the Patriots didn't make the playoffs. They haven't won a Super Bowl in 4 years. They didn't have a very favorable season.

These things are all bummers, but there is a bright side.

We aren't the Bills, thankfully🤣 — ☘️𝕊𝕋ℝ𝟠 ℍ𝕠𝕞𝕒𝕙☘️ (@STR8Homah) January 23, 2023

All I’m saying is if Mac and the pats played how bills played yesterday they would call him trash and say get rid of him he can’t do this or that but because it’s Allen and the bills nobody see nothing wrong with this picture 🙄😩🤣🤦‍♀️Mac isn’t as bad of what ppl think — Patriots87 (@Patriots878) January 23, 2023

The Bills will never be the Patriots. NEVER — KardiacKidsports (@Koooool_Jones) January 23, 2023

Just thinking about the T-shirts sold after the Bills beat the Patriots last year pic.twitter.com/53Rc4SwhMY — Chris H (@Riverside_Slgrs) January 23, 2023

When patriots lost in the playoffs last year bills mafia had tee shirts made mocking the patriots. Yeah. We are gonna enjoy the Bills doing worse this year than last. 🙂 — Janet Dendy (@justjanet74) January 23, 2023

Exactly! 😂 and just like the Patriots, the Bills having an open roof stadium should be an advantage for them. Maybe they’re not as great as everyone thought they were lol — Boston Mike (@boston_sp0rts20) January 23, 2023

Patriots fans watch Super Bowl highlights. Bills fans watch wild card game highlights. We are not the same — Justin Lang  (@JustinLang99) January 23, 2023

Patriots > Bills > Dolphins > Jets — Brennan Gilmore (OCB) (@OCBRENNAN) January 23, 2023

After that Bills lost yesterday.. the @Patriots should feel real confident about next year!! — Young Bull™ (@IAmYoungBull) January 23, 2023

It’s even more cringe to watch Bills fans take victory laps over winning the ACFE and wearing AFCE Champion tshirts after Patriots owned them for 20 years lol. https://t.co/vu8fifQfhW — Corey B (@CoreyB08) January 23, 2023

The Patriots are gonna start to give the Bills fits. They’re coming — Savage (@SavageSports_) January 23, 2023

Never forget when the Buffalo Bills fans made this t-shirt after last years W over the Patriots. It’s been silly how they’ll say how many playoff wins they’ve had in the last 4 seasons. How many rings you got? Hell, how many Super Bowl appearances you got with Josh Allen??? pic.twitter.com/R9idDTucfN — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) January 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire