Patriots fans not happy with punishment for ‘dirty’ hit on David Andrews

The punishment is in for Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mike Pennel for the ugly blindside hit he put on New England Patriots center David Andrews in the recent Monday Night Football meeting.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus has already publicly criticized his player for the hit, and Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater called it an “extremely dirty play.” Andrews has already been ruled out of the Patriots’ Week 8 meeting with the New York Jets due to a concussion.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the league made the decision to punish Pennel with a $6,222 fine for the hit that put Andrews in concussion protocol and ended with the Bears defender being ejected from the game.

#Bears DL Mike Pennel was fined $6,222 for unnecessary roughness for the illegal blindside block on #Patriots C David Andrews that led to Pennel’s ejection last week. Andrews ended up in concussion protocol. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2022

The punishment that was ultimately doled out isn’t sitting right with Patriots fans, especially considering Andrews isn’t going to be able to play on Sunday.

Some have called for a heftier fine, and others would have preferred to see a suspension for Pennel.

Here's what fans are saying on social media

Should be suspended — 𝒥𝒶𝒸𝓀 ( Patriots Szn 3-4 ) (@Jack_8537) October 29, 2022

Should’ve been more and a suspension — Tanner (@tdwinn222) October 29, 2022

Literally causing David Andrews to miss this week. He should be suspended — Jordan Munoz (@j_allday94) October 29, 2022

6k ?? he should hav been arrested — Shy (mike)Sullivan (@CheyenneSulli14) October 29, 2022

Should be more. Bush league — Cliff Kellerman (@KellermanCliff) October 29, 2022

Yeah that’ll teach him. — Jen (@jennylizzz__) October 29, 2022

Send him to prison — t❄️ (@DPOYDUGGER) October 29, 2022

Screw that guy bro. — Mohkwin (@Mohkwin) October 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Andrews loses his $58k weekly roster bonus & may miss out on a $250k playing time bonus. Perhaps a compensatory damage award would be in order. — political folder (@FolderPolitica2) October 29, 2022

He should not be allowed to play until Andrews can- this should be the rule in Football and every other sport from pro down to pee wee. An ejection with injury to a player causing said player to miss games and the only getting a fine is a fkg joke — Zak Asatrian- RI Rebel Base (@ZakAsatrian) October 29, 2022

