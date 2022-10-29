Patriots fans not happy with punishment for ‘dirty’ hit on David Andrews

Jordy McElroy
The punishment is in for Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mike Pennel for the ugly blindside hit he put on New England Patriots center David Andrews in the recent Monday Night Football meeting.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus has already publicly criticized his player for the hit, and Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater called it an “extremely dirty play.” Andrews has already been ruled out of the Patriots’ Week 8 meeting with the New York Jets due to a concussion.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the league made the decision to punish Pennel with a $6,222 fine for the hit that put Andrews in concussion protocol and ended with the Bears defender being ejected from the game.

The punishment that was ultimately doled out isn’t sitting right with Patriots fans, especially considering Andrews isn’t going to be able to play on Sunday.

Some have called for a heftier fine, and others would have preferred to see a suspension for Pennel.

Here's what fans are saying on social media

