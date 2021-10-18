Patriots fans might be surprised by Mac Jones' Week 6 grade from Pro Football Focus

Patriots fans might be surprised by Mac Jones' Week 6 grade from PFF originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones was one of the NFL's best quarterbacks in Week 6, according to Pro Football Focus.

PFF gave Jones an overall grade of 92.2/100 (h/t to Ryan Spagnoli of SB Nation) for his performance in a 35-29 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Jones' grade ranks second among all quarterbacks for the week entering Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans.

Mac Jones (92.2) was the second-highest graded QB across the league on Sunday - only QB that was graded higher was Carson Wentz (94.1). Future continues to look bright. #Patriots — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) October 18, 2021

One of the knocks on Jones through the first five games of his career was he hadn't connected on enough deep passes. Some of that wasn't his fault, though, as offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' playcalling has often been too conservative.

Jones aired it out a bit more Sunday versus the Cowboys, and the results were quite positive for the Patriots. Here are some PFF stats on Jones' pass attempts of 20-plus yards, via WEEI's Ryan Hannable:

Prior to Sunday, Mac Jones was 4-for-19 on passes that traveled 20+ yards down the field.



Against Dallas, he was 4-for-4, 144 yards, 2 TD.



(Via @PFF) — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) October 18, 2021

The most notable pass from Jones of 20-plus yards came late in the fourth quarter when he hit Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne for a 75-yard touchdown. It's the longest pass completion of Jones' career so far.

Jones hasn't been perfect by any means this season, but there's no doubt he's been a solid starting quarterback to this point, especially when you factor in the rushing attack's inconsistency, the offensive line's issues and his overall lack of experience as a rookie.