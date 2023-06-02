Patriots fans will love this Tyquan Thornton prediction from Mac Jones

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had high praise for wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, even going so far as to make a positive prediction for the wide receiver.

Thornton played somewhat of a role in the offense, even with minimal production. He recorded 22 catches for 247 yards and two touchdowns on the year. His best game came against the Miami Dolphins on January 1. In that contest, he recorded seven catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.

The former Baylor speedster will look to have a more defined role in his second season. Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien should be able to help with that as Thornton looks to have a breakout Year 2.

“I think Tyquan, he’s done a really good job just trying to be consistent,” Jones said, via NESN’s Zack Cox. “I got a chance to work with him in the offseason like a lot of the guys. For me and him, it’s all about communication. He has to grow and learn with me, and all the other guys, too. We’re all in the same boat together, but what you see is exactly what you’re going to get.

“He’s fast, he’s a smart football player, he’s got strong hands. I really think it’s just him continuing to grow that confidence just like we’re all working for, and he’s going to be a great player for a long time.”

It remains to be seen how the 2022 second-round pick will fit exactly into the new Patriots offense, but there’s no doubt he was much more involved in Wednesday’s OTAs practice.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed it’s a sign of great things to come.

