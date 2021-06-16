Patriots fans will love Matthew Judon’s willingness to play a versatile role

Matthew Judon is already fitting in perfectly with the New England Patriots.

The 28-year-old defensive end signed a four-year, $54 million deal and he’s going to be a huge part of the front seven. Judon played all five of his seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and racked up 34.5 sacks, while only missing two games throughout that time.

He’s joining a pass-rush crew that consists of players like Chase Winovich, Kyle Van Noy and Josh Uche. Judon is expected to rush the passer and play a typical defensive end role, but he discussed his versatility on Tuesday and explained how he can provide what his coaches need.

“I’ve played everything,” Judon said, transcribed by NESN. “I was on the edge. I was inside. Sometimes, I was lined up at corner. It just depended on what the call is. I feel like I’ll do the same here and hopefully I have as much or more success here, just being in a room with inside linebackers, being in a room with a Super Bowl champion coaching us and Super Bowl champions also in the room. Wherever they need me, that’s where I’ll be on that play and I’ll do the job to the best of my ability.”

While asked if he’s willing to play off the ball, he provided a great answer.

“Man, I’ll be open to playing safety if coach asks,” Judon said.

Judon’s 2020 pass-rushing performance would have been second on the Patriots behind only Winovich.

Matt Judon:

🔹 76.2 pass-rush grade since 2018 (26th among Edges)

🔹 46 total pressures in 2020 (would rank 2nd on NE behind Chase Winovich) https://t.co/PsRCFpOjn9 pic.twitter.com/Q2FTy3CZzL — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) May 25, 2021

With the combination of his skill and the Patriots’ coaching — he’ll be set up for years of success ahead.

List