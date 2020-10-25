Patriots fans will love Julian Edelman's hype video for Week 7 game vs. 49ers

Patriots fans will love Julian Edelman's hype video for Week 7 vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have been counted out several times over the last 20 or so years, and nearly every time they've responded positively to the challenge in front of them.

They need to do it again in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

The Patriots are under .500 (2-3) in October or later for the first time since 2002. Back-to-back losses also have sunk New England to third place in the AFC East.

There's still time to turn things around, and that improvement must begin Sunday against the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers at Gillette Stadium.

For the Patriots' struggling offense to kick back into high gear, Julian Edelman must take his performance to a higher level. The veteran wide receiver tallied only seven receptions for 66 yards and zero touchdowns over the last three games.

Edelman's mentality ahead of Patriots-49ers was made clear in his latest gameday hype video posted a few hours before the scheduled 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

Check it out in the post below:

Get knocked down 10 times, get up 11. #GameDay pic.twitter.com/r1QHOUPZyH — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) October 25, 2020

The Patriots have not lost three consecutive games since 2002, and they have won four of their last five matchups with the 49ers.