Patriots fans lost their minds when Jakobi Meyers scored his first career TD

Jakobi Meyers did it.

He scored his first NFL touchdown on reception No. 135 in his career — the next-longest number of catches before scoring a touchdown is 80 by Bobby Wade. Meyers had four receptions for 49 yards and the touchdown in the New England Patriots’ 45-7 rout of the Cleveland Browns.

Entering the game, the third-year receiver was leading the Patriots in targets (72), receptions (46) and yards (434). Meyers’ success this season is stemming from the ascension of Mac Jones — who threw for 198 yards and three touchdowns in the win against Cleveland.

Here’s a look at Meyers’ first touchdown catch, which was thrown by Brian Hoyer, along with the reaction from Patriots fans.

JAKOBI MEYERS HAS HIS FIRST CAREER RECEIVING TOUCHDOWN! 📺: #CLEvsNE on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/sKTPjxaTre — NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2021

Here's Meyers' reaction to the special milestone

The best part of Jakobi Meyers’ first touchdown catch? He said it was his teammates reaction. pic.twitter.com/rAlOnwdUb3 — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) November 14, 2021

Patriots fans were overjoyed by the moment

JAKOBI MEYERS FINALLY HAS HIS FIRST TD AND HIS TEAMMATES ARE GOING NUTS! IT’S BEEN A LONG TIME COMING!#Patriots | #ForeverNE| #CLEvsNEpic.twitter.com/zMZxJydh58 — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) November 14, 2021

Jakobi Meyers got his first NFL TD today! pic.twitter.com/kSW3tGLBCu — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) November 14, 2021

JAKOBI MEYERS finally finds pay dirt today. Monkey off the back. 🏈 🙌🏼 — The Fantasy Lair (@TheFantasyLair) November 14, 2021

JAKOBI MEYERS GOT A RECEIVING TOUCHDOWN LFGGG — comfy yote szn (@CloudyYote) November 14, 2021

Kendrick Bourne on Jakobi Meyers’ TD: “It was just the highlight of the game, man.” pic.twitter.com/OPpKazX5rD — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 14, 2021

Jakobi Meyers got his Touchdown 🙏 🙏 🙏 #GoPats — Jamie Garwood (@JamieGarwood) November 14, 2021

JAKOBI MEYERS TD — 🥶 (@ZXLTRXN6BILLION) November 14, 2021

1

1