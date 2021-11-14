Patriots fans lost their minds when Jakobi Meyers scored his first career TD
Jakobi Meyers did it.
He scored his first NFL touchdown on reception No. 135 in his career — the next-longest number of catches before scoring a touchdown is 80 by Bobby Wade. Meyers had four receptions for 49 yards and the touchdown in the New England Patriots’ 45-7 rout of the Cleveland Browns.
Entering the game, the third-year receiver was leading the Patriots in targets (72), receptions (46) and yards (434). Meyers’ success this season is stemming from the ascension of Mac Jones — who threw for 198 yards and three touchdowns in the win against Cleveland.
Here’s a look at Meyers’ first touchdown catch, which was thrown by Brian Hoyer, along with the reaction from Patriots fans.
JAKOBI MEYERS HAS HIS FIRST CAREER RECEIVING TOUCHDOWN!
📺: #CLEvsNE on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/sKTPjxaTre
— NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2021
Here's Meyers' reaction to the special milestone
The best part of Jakobi Meyers’ first touchdown catch? He said it was his teammates reaction. pic.twitter.com/rAlOnwdUb3
— Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) November 14, 2021
Patriots fans were overjoyed by the moment
JAKOBI MEYERS FINALLY HAS HIS FIRST TD AND HIS TEAMMATES ARE GOING NUTS!
IT’S BEEN A LONG TIME COMING!#Patriots | #ForeverNE| #CLEvsNEpic.twitter.com/zMZxJydh58
— Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) November 14, 2021
Jakobi Meyers got his first NFL TD today! pic.twitter.com/kSW3tGLBCu
— Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) November 14, 2021
JAKOBI MEYERS finally finds pay dirt today. Monkey off the back. 🏈 🙌🏼
— The Fantasy Lair (@TheFantasyLair) November 14, 2021
JAKOBI MEYERS GOT A RECEIVING TOUCHDOWN LFGGG
— comfy yote szn (@CloudyYote) November 14, 2021
Kendrick Bourne on Jakobi Meyers’ TD: “It was just the highlight of the game, man.” pic.twitter.com/OPpKazX5rD
— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 14, 2021
Jakobi Meyers got his Touchdown 🙏 🙏 🙏 #GoPats
— Jamie Garwood (@JamieGarwood) November 14, 2021
JAKOBI MEYERS TD
— 🥶 (@ZXLTRXN6BILLION) November 14, 2021
