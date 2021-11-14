Patriots fans lost their minds when Jakobi Meyers scored his first career TD

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isaiah Houde
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jakobi Meyers did it.

He scored his first NFL touchdown on reception No. 135 in his career — the next-longest number of catches before scoring a touchdown is 80 by Bobby Wade. Meyers had four receptions for 49 yards and the touchdown in the New England Patriots’ 45-7 rout of the Cleveland Browns.

Entering the game, the third-year receiver was leading the Patriots in targets (72), receptions (46) and yards (434). Meyers’ success this season is stemming from the ascension of Mac Jones — who threw for 198 yards and three touchdowns in the win against Cleveland.

Here’s a look at Meyers’ first touchdown catch, which was thrown by Brian Hoyer, along with the reaction from Patriots fans.

Here's Meyers' reaction to the special milestone

Patriots fans were overjoyed by the moment

1

1

Recommended Stories