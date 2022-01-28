Patriots fans should take Josh McDaniels' Raiders head coach candidacy seriously

Why Josh McDaniels becoming Raiders HC is a very real possibility originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We've heard this story before: Josh McDaniels is drawing serious interest for an NFL head coach opening.

So, will the Las Vegas Raiders' gig be the job McDaniels finally takes, or will he remain the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator?

Our Tom E. Curran, who reported Wednesday night that McDaniels-to-the-Raiders is very much a possibility despite reports to the contrary, added more insight Thursday on NBC Sports Boston's Early Edition.

"I'll just tell you this: Josh McDaniels as a head coaching candidate for the Las Vegas Raiders is something that Patriots fans should take seriously," Curran said.

McDaniels is scheduled to interview for the Raiders opening Friday, while Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler already interviewed for their open general manager job. Curran noted McDaniels would "look forward" to potentially working with Ziegler, who was his college football teammate at John Carroll University and has worked with McDaniels in both New England and Denver.

But why did Las Vegas wait this long to request an interview with McDaniels after interviewing several other candidates, including Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo?

As Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer explained, the timing is proof that there's strong mutual interest between the Raiders and McDaniels -- and that an agreement could be reached soon if his interview goes well Friday.

"What I was told a couple weeks ago at the beginning of all of this was, 'The way it's going to work with Josh is, you'll probably hear at some point that he's interviewing somewhere, and if you hear that, he's probably going to wind up taking that job,'" Breer said.

" ... I think Josh has been vetting the Raiders, I think the Raiders have been vetting Josh, and I think this is the conclusion of it. So, I'm not saying it's all over. There's still some work to be done. ... But the fact that they've gotten to this point tells me things are pretty far along already."

