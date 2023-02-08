Patriots fans excited by this Derrick Henry-Matthew Judon conversation

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is still recruiting players, even at the Pro Bowl.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry caught up with Judon at the inaugural event and asked what it was like to play in New England. Henry has had success against the Patriots in the past, appearing in multiple games against them throughout the course of his career.

He most recently played them back in January 2020, when he carried the ball 34 times for 182 yards and a touchdown in former quarterback Tom Brady’s last game in New England.

Henry has established himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL. He has made three Pro Bowls in seven seasons in the league, and he was also the NFL rushing yards leader in 2019 and 2020.

As for now, he wanted to get a feel for what things were like in New England. Judon was happy to oblige, as recorded in a video on the Patriots’ official Twitter account.

Henry: “How do you like it in New England, man?”

Judon: “I love it, actually.”

Henry: “Do you?”

That little exchange between the two players was enough to stir up speculation amongst Patriots fans. As unlikely as it is that we’ll ever see Henry in a Patriots uniform, the mere idea is still something worth dreaming over.

Derrick Henry to the pats — Celtics Enjoyer ☘️ (@7uice_wrld) February 6, 2023

King Henry had to ask one time lol — #ThankYouBrady12 (@sleepydubs12) February 7, 2023

@man_dammn keep tellin king Henry how awesome being a patriot is will ya — 4EVRNE (@BigBadBillB) February 7, 2023

Hardest working GM in the game 👀👀 — Graystoneunit2 (@graystoneunit2) February 7, 2023

I’m sorry WAS THAT DERRICK HENRY ASKING TO BE A PATRIOT??? — Mr Tatum & The Big Steppers (@brokeastro2500) February 7, 2023

Henry is a future patriot — _jerseynative (@_jerseynative) February 7, 2023

King Henry is going to New England..oh boy — Scotty Smalls (@Anthony85778000) February 7, 2023

BRING HIM TO NE — Derrick Varnado Jr. (@DerrickVarnado3) February 7, 2023

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire