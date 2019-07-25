Patriots fans will enjoy this Tom Brady throw to rookie N'Keal Harry in end zone

N'Keal Harry in April became the first wide receiver selected by New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in the first round of the NFL Draft, so it's safe to say the Arizona State product is among the players who fans are most excited to see in action during training camp.

Day 1 of camp at Gillette Stadium began Thursday, and Harry was involved in several different team drills, in addition to separate reps with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

N'Keal Harry and Tom Brady connected for a TD in 11-on-11 work today but honestly what he did in their side session might've been more impressive. Leaping, twisting, back-shoulder catches.



On air...but still. Eye-opening.



— Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) July 25, 2019

Check out this video of Brady connecting with Harry in the end zone.

Tom Brady to N'Keal Harry. I'm going to go out on a limb and say that jump ball is going to be something else this year. pic.twitter.com/VUPVfBkD8C — Sean T. McGuire (@BySeanMcGuire) July 25, 2019

We wouldn't be surprised to see this type of throw quite a bit during the season. Harry is a big, strong receiver capable of making tough catches in traffic, and the corner of the end zone is a place where he could dominate defensive backs.

Harry should serve as the No. 1 wide receiver in training camp with veteran Julian Edelman sidelined because of a thumb injury. The next few weeks are an important opportunity for Harry to develop a strong chemistry with Brady so they can hit the ground running when Week 1 arrives.

