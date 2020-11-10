Patriots fans will enjoy this highlight video of every Jakobi Meyers catch vs. Jets

Patriots fans will enjoy this video of every Jakobi Meyers catch vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots needed someone to step up at wide receiver Monday night and Jakobi Meyers answered the bell.

After a good Week 8 performance against the Buffalo Bills, Meyers had the best game of his career in the Patriots' matchup versus the rival New York Jets in Week 9.

The 25-year-old wideout set career highs with 12 catches and 169 receiving yards on 14 targets.

Check out all 12 of his receptions in the highlight video below:

Best way to celebrate your 24th birthday?

Have a career night ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



Every @jkbmyrs5 catch from Monday's win. pic.twitter.com/036FzjUxj3 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 10, 2020

The Patriots completed an impressive fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Jets 30-27 on a 51-yard field goal as time expired at MetLife Stadium. The comeback wouldn't have been possible without Meyers, who easily was quarterback Cam Newton's most reliable target in all areas of the field.

New England's depth at wide receiver has been tested quite a bit in recent weeks with Julian Edelman and N'Keal Harry both missing the last two games due to injuries. Meyers has seen an increased workload as a result, and he's playing the best football of his career.

The next challenge for Meyers is playing at a high level on a consistent basis, especially when he's matched up against the opposing team's best, or second-best cornerback.