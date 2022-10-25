Patriots fans cheer as Bailey Zappe replaces struggling Mac Jones in 2nd quarter

Mac Jones' return to the New England Patriots didn't go smoothly.

Jones threw a bad interception and early in the second quarter, he was replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe. There were reports that Bill Belichick planned to play both quarterbacks on Monday night, but Jones' early struggles might have sped up the decision to get Zappe in the game.

Zappe immediately drove the Patriots downfield on his first possession and threw a 30-yard touchdown to a wide-open Jakobi Meyers. For the fans who wanted Zappe, they had validation.

Jones didn't start Monday night's game that well. The Patriots fell behind the Chicago Bears 10-0. A few fans started chanting for Zappe after the Bears scored their first touchdown late in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Jones gave Belichick a reason to make a change. Jones rolled right and made the horrendous decision to float up a pass to tight end Jonnu Smith down the sideline. That made it easy for Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker to break on the ball, and he made a nice one-handed interception. That came with the Patriots in field-goal range. It was a bad play.

On the Patriots' next series, Zappe came in. Fans cheered when Zappe came on the field. Jones was 3-of-6 for 13 yards in a little more than a quarter when Zappe came in.

Jones missed three games with a high-ankle sprain. In that time, Zappe looked pretty good. The Patriots won both of his starts (Brian Hoyer started the first game after Jones' injury, but was knocked out in the first quarter with a concussion). The Patriots leaked to the media that there would be no quarterback controversy and Jones would start when he was healthy, but there was still the possibility of Jones struggling and Zappe getting another chance.

That happened earlier than expected. Jones lasted a little more than a quarter before Zappe got in the game. Whether the Patriots wanted it or not, a quarterback controversy is unavoidable now.