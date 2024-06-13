Advertisement

Patriots fans booed Patrick Mahomes’ video tribute at Tom Brady ceremony

pete grathoff
·1 min read

The Chiefs have faced the Patriots just three times since the start of the 2019 season, but fans in Boston clearly have a disdain for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Oddly enough, it was on display Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium when the Patriots retired former quarterback Tom Brady’s No. 12 and he was inducted into the team’s hall of fame.

The Boston Globe reported the stadium was sold out and more than 100 of Brady’s former teammates were on hand for the ceremony.

“Several of Brady’s famous defensive foes — Ed Reed, Charles Woodson, Jason Taylor, Ray Lewis, Michael Strahan, and Richard Sherman — also sent prerecorded videos, but the crowd reserved its loudest boos for Patrick Mahomes,” wrote the Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang.

Mahomes’ video tribute to Brady was drowned out by the jeering. Here is video of the tributes and Mahomes comes on at about the 1:50 mark.

What’s funny is you can hear one fan say: “I mean, he’s better than his tight end,” which was a swipe at Travis Kelce.