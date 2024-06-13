Patriots Fans Boo Patrick Mahomes During Tom Brady's Team Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Tribute

Mahomes and Brady previously played each other in the 2019 AFC championship game and 2021 Super Bowl

Disney/Getty Images; VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images Patrick Mahomes; Tom Brady

Patrick Mahomes drew quite the response during Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The 28-year-old quarterback received some heavy boos from New England Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, during his video message to Brady, who was being inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Wednesday, June 12.

“I just wanna say congrats to Tom on being inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame,” Mahomes told Brady, 46, in his tribute video, as the loud jeers began.

“It’s well-deserved, man. I appreciate all the advice you've given me, and especially the advice you gave me after y'all beat us in the AFC championship game,” he continued. “That put the stamp on all the hard work I've been putting in. Congrats again, man.”

The booing comes as some fans suggest that Mahomes is in competition with Brady for the title of greatest of all time in the NFL — especially after Mahomes recently secured his third Super Bowl ring.

China Wong/Getty Tom Brady with New England Patriots CEO Robert Kraft and his wife Dana Blumberg prior to his Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on June 12, 2024, in Foxborough, Massachusetts

However, the Kansas City Chiefs player has previously said that he still regards Brady — who has earned seven Super Bowl rings — as the greatest in the sport.



“Yeah, I hear it,” Mahomes said in February 2023 when asked about the "greatest of all time" title, per Sports Illustrated. “To me, it's always going to be tough because Brady beat me in the Super Bowl."

But he also shared that it could be possible one day. "If you ask me that question in 15 years, I’ll see if I can get close to seven, but seven seems like a long way away still," the athlete said.

Mahomes — who was considered one of Brady’s “rivals” in the game, especially later in Brady's career — previously lost to the now-retired Patriots player in the 2019 AFC championship game and in the 2021 Super Bowl, the latter when Brady was playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, Mahomes wasn’t the only one who drew the ire of Patriots fans during Brady’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Eli Manning and Michael Strahan also received boos from the crowd during their video messages to Brady.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Tom Brady in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2023

Brady, who formally retired from the NFL in 2023, is the 35th Patriots player to be inducted into the New England team's Hall of Fame.



During the ceremony, he spoke about his illustrious football career with the Patriots, saying he was "overwhelmed with gratitude and a deep sense of honor."

"Relationships are built on shared experience, and the most meaningful things in my life are my relationships," he said. "I truly wish I had more time; I wish I had more time to give you all."

"So, how do I sum up two decades in New England in one short speech? The answer is simple: You can't," he added.



Brady played for the Patriots for 20 years, helping earn them six Super Bowl victories before becoming a free agent and joining the Buccaneers in March 2020. He played his final three NFL seasons with Tampa Bay, winning his seventh Super Bowl in 2021 with the team.



