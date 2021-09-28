Patriots fan trolls Bill Belichick with billboard on Route 1

Patriots fan trolls Belichick with billboard on Route 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With the much-anticipated Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick showdown looming, fans in New England are picking sides. Do they root for the quarterback who brought them six Super Bowl titles, or will their allegiance lie with a Patriots team struggling to find success in the post-Brady era?

It'll likely be the latter for most at Gillette Stadium for Sunday night's Patriots-Buccaneers game. However, one Pats fan who goes by "Jake in Boston" is making it known he's siding with TB12 in the Brady vs. Belichick debate.

The self-proclaimed Patriots superfan bought a billboard on Route 1, just south of Gillette Stadium, that reads "The OWL is no longer wise without his GOAT." The image on the billboard depicts Belichick as the owl and Brady as the goat, which is commonly used as an acronym for Greatest Of All Time.

Jake in Boston, a frequent sports radio caller, also took a shot at Belichick by including his career head coaching record without Brady: 62-74.

Jake in Boston bought a billboard on Route 1, South of Gillette Stadium. pic.twitter.com/poRCbxD91K — Marc Bertrand (@Marc_Bertrand) September 27, 2021

“Here, we have a quantifiable piece of data about who has won this argument about whose dynasty this really is, who deserves all the credit for those six Super Bowl banners,” Jake in Boston said, per Boston.com.

Brady said he doesn't expect a "homecoming" when he returns to Foxboro, but it's safe to say we can expect a wild atmosphere as soon as he steps on the Gillette Stadium turf, possibly for the final time.

Patriots vs. Buccaneers is set for a 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday on NBC.