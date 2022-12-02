Are Patriots failing Mac Jones? Kurt Warner, Dan Orlovsky share concerning takes

Are Patriots failing Mac Jones? Ex-NFL QBs share concerning takes originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones was a Pro Bowler in 2021. In 2022, he ranks 24th in the NFL in passer rating with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions through nine games. What gives?

One obvious culprit is the Patriots' coaching setup; New England replaced long-time offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels with Matt Patricia, who in addition to coaching the offensive line is calling offensive plays for the first time in his NFL career.

The result hasn't been pretty. The Patriots rank 25th in the NFL in yards per game and laid another egg Thursday night, mustering just 10 points in a non-competitive loss to the Buffalo Bills. So, how much of New England's offensive struggles are on Patricia and the coaching setup versus Jones and the players?

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner believes the post-McDaniels coaching staff is doing Jones a disservice.

"One of the things I loved about Mac last year is that he's so good at processing information. Sometimes last year I thought he processed information too fast, meaning he got off certain reads too quickly because they hadn't developed," Warner told ESPN's Mike Reiss. "This year, I think they've kind of taken his superpower away because they've simplified everything."

The Patriots made a point to "streamline" their offense this offseason to get everyone on the same page under a new play-caller. But that shift has produced a mostly vanilla attack that Warner believes isn't a good use of Jones' strengths.

"I think you have to challenge him mentally," Warner said of Jones. "I think you have to be more creative with your offense, more creative in the red zone, to give him more opportunities.

"I've wondered if that's something that might be going on with Mac -- is it hard for him to get excited and prepared when you have a game plan that is so simplistic?"

Jones' frustration with the Patriots' offensive attack was evident Thursday night, when cameras appeared to catch him yelling, "Throw the f---ing ball!" on the sideline. After the game, Jones admitted he wanted New England to be more aggressive in its passing attack -- a sentiment that was echoed by his teammates, including one who called the team's offensive approach "timid."

It hasn't been all bad for Jones in Patricia's offense this season. The second-year QB threw for a career-high 382 yards against the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night and hasn't thrown an interception since Week 8. But Jones' successes are an aberration from the norm, which is a sluggish offense that lacks discipline and explosiveness.

In fact, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky was so disgusted with what he saw Thursday night that he suggested Jones should ask for a trade if the Patriots don't bring in a proven offensive coordinator next season.

Former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels feels similarly about what's holding Jones back this season.

The Patriots have five games remaining to reverse their fortunes and push for a playoff spot. But if they fall short, Patricia should absolutely be on the hot seat -- while Bill Belichick should be held accountable for putting his franchise quarterback in an unfavorable position.