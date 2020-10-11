Patriots facility shut down, Monday’s game vs. Broncos in jeopardy

Even after moving the regularly scheduled game in Denver from Sunday to Monday due to earlier positive COVID-19 test, the New England Patriots are still in danger of not being able to play. Another Patriots player has tested positive in Saturday’s testing and the NFL is shuttering the Patriots facility as a result.

It’s the third time the Patriots facility has been shut down in the last 10 days as the team battles the COVID-19 virus. Quarterback Cam Newton and CB Stephone Gillmore are notable Patriots who tested positive.

Numerous reports on Sunday morning indicate the game with the Broncos is in question.

Patriots’ one positive test this morning now makes it four positive tests over the past eight days. The game vs Denver already had been pushed from Sunday to Monday night, and it now is in question. https://t.co/9ev4woeO4B — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020



