Patriots will face Bills in wild-card round of playoffs

The New England Patriots will travel to Buffalo to face the Bills in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

New England (10-7) clinched their playoff berth in Week 17 with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the Patriots lost in Week 18 to their divisional rivals, the Miami Dolphins. New England went on a six-game win streak, but lost three of the last four games, including a loss to the Bills. The Patriots are making their first postseason since 2019, Tom Brady’s final year with the team.

The Bills (11-6) finished atop the AFC East, a title they didn’t clinch until they defeated the New York Jets in Week 18. New England pushed the Bills to the final week. They are the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

The Bills and Patriots played in insane weather conditions, with heavy snow and wind up to 70 miles per hour, and New England won, 14-10, in Week 13. The Bills, however, countered with a massive win over the Patriots at Gillette Stadium to the tune of 33-20. Allen had a sensation game, completing 30 of 47 for 314 yards and three touchdown passes. He also had 12 carries for 64 yards.

Their third matchup should prove fascinating, particularly if Buffalo brings some foul weather, which played in the Patriots’ favor.

